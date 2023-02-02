e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Road repair for G20 meet cost BMC Rs 10 crore

G20 delegations visited Mumbai on Dec 12-15, 2022. The roads from Mumbai International Airport in Andheri East up to Gateway of India were repaired and resurfaced urgently.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 01:34 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Road repair for G20 cost BMC Rs 10 crore | File Photo
Mumbai: The BMC spent Rs10 crore on road repairs for last month’s G20 meeting. The amount has been submitted for post-facto approval of BMC administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal. The civic body has also made a provision of Rs12 crore to resurface roads in Jogeshwari and Andheri for future meetings.

G20 delegations visited Mumbai on Dec 12-15, 2022. The roads from Mumbai International Airport in Andheri East up to Gateway of India were repaired and resurfaced urgently. The civic body had ensured pothole-free surface and kept the standards on par with international norms. 

Road repair undertaken during G20

The road from Gate no. 8 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to Western Express Highway was resurfaced along with Military Camp Road and CSMT Road. 

Road concretisation

As Mumbai will host other such meetings under India’s G20 Presidency, the BMC has now focused on resurfacing roads that are not concretised. Around 200km network for 11 roads will be resurfaced from Jogheshwari and Andheri. These include Lokhandwala Cross Lane 4, Bhagat Singh Road, Narsee Monjee Road, Saint Xavier’s Road, Upasana Lane, Vaishali Nagar Road, road from Versova Municipal School to Posha Nakhva Garden, Versova Police Station Road, Dadabhai Cross Road No. 2, Mhatarpada Road, and Dawood Baug Road. An official said that this resurfacing will be undertaken in the next three months in phased manner.

