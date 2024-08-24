 Mumbai: Road Caves In 24-feet Deep During Metro Tunnelling On Andheri's Sahar Road; 9 Families Shifted
A massive hole appeared as part of the road caved during Metro Line 7A tunnelling in P&T Colony, Sahar Road in Andheri East, threatening the safety of nearby buildings. The authorities have shifted a total of nine families to a nearby five-star hotel, sources informed.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 01:59 PM IST
A sinkhole in Andheri East due to Metro tunnelling work | Sources

On Friday late night, the residents of P&T Colony in Andheri East witnessed that a massive hole has appeared on the road. It was later confirmed that the part of the road had caved in during the ongoing Metro Line 7A tunnelling at Sahar Road. The incident took place on August 23 around 10:09 pm. The hole which was growing in size and was located right outside residential buildings in the area, scared the residents as it posed a serious threat to the nearby buildings, sources said.

As per the information received by the local activist, a total of nine families are affected because of the major cave in and the authorities have shifted the families to a nearby five-star hotel.

As per updated information, the sinkhole was filled on Saturday afternoon by the MMRDA-appointed contractor for the Metro 7A line.

"The tunnelling work for the Metro 7A caused a 24-feet deep cave-in, posing a major threat to the nearby residential buildings. A total of nine affected families from nearby P&T Colony were shifted to nearby five star Hotel Aurika, as a precautionary measure," said Watchdog Foundation's trustee Godfrey Pimenta.

"We demanded MMRDA and MMRCL to take immediate action and prevent a potential disaster. Accordingly, the cave-in was attended by J. Kumar Contractor for Metro Line 7A by filling the gaping hole by pouring around 20 Trucks of Reinforce Cement Concrete (RCC)," Pimenta said.

Mumbai Metro Line 7A- the Andheri East – CSIA Terminal 2 is a 3.17 km long corridor, with elevated 0.98 km and underground 2.915 km sections. Metro 7A corridor is an extension of the Metro 7 - the Andheri - Dahisar line.

