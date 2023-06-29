Mumbai News: Road Caves Near Magathane Metro Station Due To Works At Adjacent Plot; Builder Issued Stop Work Notice

The image shared by MMMOCL |

Mumbai: After the recent road cave incident due to landslide at the plot adjacent to the Magathane Metro station, a joint inspection was conducted by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday and a stop work notice has been issued to Chandak Builder.

The inspection aimed to ensure the uninterrupted and safe operations of the metro system as well as for structural stability of the northern entry to the station on the Western Express Highway.

Deep excavation poses potential risk

During the inspection, it was observed that the chamber of the stormwater drain near entry number 2 of Magathane Metro Station was in close proximity to the foundation of the stairs and escalator.

Due to a deep excavation carried out by a builder adjacent to the drain chamber, the collapse of the surrounding soil has damaged the chamber wall. This has led to stormwater flowing into the builder's excavation area, posing a potential risk of further collapse to the drain chamber and the foundation of the stairs and escalator.

Entry and exit towards Dahisar side closed

To ensure the safety of passengers and the overall integrity of the metro system, a precautionary measure has been taken and the Dahisar side entry and exit of Magathane Metro Station and has been temporarily closed. The incident has left metro operations unaffected.The BMC has issued a stop work notice and a FIR has been registered against the builder.

"A prompt response to the situation is vital to prevent further damage, as MMRDA, MMMOCL and BMC senior officials have carried out joint inspection. We have concluded that there is no risk to the operation of metro services. We are working closely with the BMC and the builder to implement remedial measures and ensure the safety and stability of the stormwater drain chamber, as well as the foundation of the stairs and escalator at Magathane station," said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Chairman & Managing Director, MMMOCL.

Stormwater drain is to be repaired

To prevent any additional damage, the stormwater drain will be bypassed and repaired. This will prevent further water flow into the excavation area. Backfilling of the entire stretch will be done to create a natural slope and enhance stability, thereby mitigating the risk of further collapse.

The responsibility of carrying out the backfilling work lies with Chandak Builder, and they are taking the necessary steps to complete this task. However, there was a further landslide at the location adjoining the entry gate of the station.