 Mumbai Road Accident: 31-Year-Old NSG Commando Seriously Injured In High-Speed Collision On Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road
Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 01:39 PM IST
Mumbai Road Accident: 31-Year-Old NSG Commando Seriously Injured In High-Speed Collision On Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road | Representational Image

Mumbai: An NSG commando was seriously injured when a speeding car rammed into his motorcycle on the Jogeshwari– Vikhroli Link Road early on Sunday. The injured commando is Vishal Shivthare, 31, a Ranger with the NSG’s Special Composite Group, posted at the 26 NSG Camp in Andheri (East).

According to the FIR, Shivthare left the camp around 3.25 am on his Bullet motorcycle for a confidential assignment in Jogeshwari. While returning at about 5.14 am, he slowed down and signalled to turn right towards the camp’s Unnikrishnan Gate when a white Swift Dzire car from Powai allegedly hit his bike at high speed in a rash and negligent manner.

