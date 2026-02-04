Mumbai Road Accident: 31-Year-Old NSG Commando Seriously Injured In High-Speed Collision On Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road | Representational Image

Mumbai: An NSG commando was seriously injured when a speeding car rammed into his motorcycle on the Jogeshwari– Vikhroli Link Road early on Sunday. The injured commando is Vishal Shivthare, 31, a Ranger with the NSG’s Special Composite Group, posted at the 26 NSG Camp in Andheri (East).

According to the FIR, Shivthare left the camp around 3.25 am on his Bullet motorcycle for a confidential assignment in Jogeshwari. While returning at about 5.14 am, he slowed down and signalled to turn right towards the camp’s Unnikrishnan Gate when a white Swift Dzire car from Powai allegedly hit his bike at high speed in a rash and negligent manner.

The impact threw him off the motorcycle towards the gate, flinging his helmet away. NSG personnel at the gate rushed to help, provided first aid at the camp’s MI room, then shifted him to Apex Hospital in Mulund (West). He suffered fractures to his left ankle, heel, second and third toes. The driver, Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Hasan Ansari of Malvani, has been detained.

