 Mumbai Accident: 3 Injured As Speeding Mercedes Driven By 17-Year-Old Boy Crashes Inside Coastal Road Tunnel
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Accident: 3 Injured As Speeding Mercedes Driven By 17-Year-Old Boy Crashes Inside Coastal Road Tunnel

Mumbai Accident: 3 Injured As Speeding Mercedes Driven By 17-Year-Old Boy Crashes Inside Coastal Road Tunnel

A speeding Mercedes, driven by a 17-year-old boy, crashed into two cars inside Mumbai’s Coastal Road tunnel, injuring three family members including a senior citizen. The incident occurred early Sunday. Police have registered a case against the car’s owner, his granddaughter, and the teenage driver after the boy lost control of the luxury vehicle, causing the collision.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 09:44 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Accident: 3 Injured As Speeding Mercedes Driven By 17-Year-Old Boy Crashes Inside Coastal Road Tunnel | File

Mumbai: Three members of a family were injured after a speeding Mercedes, allegedly being driven by a 17-year-old boy, rammed into a car inside the Coastal Road tunnel in South Mumbai, police said.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

The D B Marg police have registered a case against a businessman from the Agripada area, the Mercedes owner, his 18-year-old granddaughter and the latter's 17-year-old male friend, who was driving the luxury car, an official said on Monday.

Read Also
Mumbai Road Accident: Three-Vehicle Collision On Coastal Road Injures Several; Traffic Disrupted -...
article-image

About The Accident

FPJ Shorts
'Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt...': Ranveer Singh Turns Revenge Mode On In Dhurandhar 2 FIRST Look Ahead Of Teaser Release
'Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt...': Ranveer Singh Turns Revenge Mode On In Dhurandhar 2 FIRST Look Ahead Of Teaser Release
Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite: Price In India, Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite: Price In India, Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Mumbai Accident: 3 Injured As Speeding Mercedes Driven By 17-Year-Old Boy Crashes Inside Coastal Road Tunnel
Mumbai Accident: 3 Injured As Speeding Mercedes Driven By 17-Year-Old Boy Crashes Inside Coastal Road Tunnel
'Reel Ka Badmaash, Goa Bhag Gaya...': Prince Narula Reveals Visiting Elvish Yadav's Gurgaon Home After Receiving Threats From Him
'Reel Ka Badmaash, Goa Bhag Gaya...': Prince Narula Reveals Visiting Elvish Yadav's Gurgaon Home After Receiving Threats From Him

The accident took place inside the tunnel on the road when the speeding Mercedes, going towards South Mumbai, rammed into another vehicle from behind. The high-end four-wheeler then hit another car going ahead, he said.

Three members of a family, including a senior citizen woman, suffered injuries when the Mercedes hit the second car, the official said.

During the probe, it came to light that the Mercedes was being driven by a 17-year-old boy. He lost control of the vehicle inside the tunnel, leading to the accident, the official stated.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Accident: 3 Injured As Speeding Mercedes Driven By 17-Year-Old Boy Crashes Inside Coastal...
Mumbai Accident: 3 Injured As Speeding Mercedes Driven By 17-Year-Old Boy Crashes Inside Coastal...
Maharashtra Shocker: Man Arrested For Killing 6-Year-Old Daughter To Meet Two-Child Norm For...
Maharashtra Shocker: Man Arrested For Killing 6-Year-Old Daughter To Meet Two-Child Norm For...
Mumbai News: Court Relies On Dying Declaration, Acquits Husband And Other Relatives In 2018...
Mumbai News: Court Relies On Dying Declaration, Acquits Husband And Other Relatives In 2018...
Massive Fire Engulfs Durian Furniture Factory In Palghar, No Casualties Reported
Massive Fire Engulfs Durian Furniture Factory In Palghar, No Casualties Reported
Minor Allegedly Drives Mercedes Into Coastal Road Tunnel, Woman Seriously Injured
Minor Allegedly Drives Mercedes Into Coastal Road Tunnel, Woman Seriously Injured