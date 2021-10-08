Mumbai: RMP in collaboration with Union Ministry of Culture inaugurate Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Museum in Uttan

Thane: An initiative of the RMP, the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Darshan project has been created in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Culture here at Thane's Uttan town.

The museum consists of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's thoughts, his social and political contributions in the form of pictures and articles.

“There are a very few people who live up to their name and Pandit Deendayal was one of them,” said senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary-Bhayyaji Joshi while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay museum at the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP) in Uttan on Wednesday.

“Deendayalji did his best to inculcate the idea of Antyodaya but never gave up the simplicity he possessed," said RMP chairman-Devendra Fadnavis who expressed confidence that this project would inspire the trainees and activists to work in their respective fields in the best possible way.

Vice-Chairman of RMP-Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe appealed to the youth to use and explore Deendayalji's Integrated Manavdarshan from the present point of view.

