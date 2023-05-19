Mumbai: Rijiju’s removal is judiciary’s victory, says Sanjay Raut | PTI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has claimed that the Central Government had to remove Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju due to judiciary’s resentment and termed it the victory of judiciary.

“There is no one in the Narendra Modi government capable of handling the law portfolio independently,” Raut claimed while reacting to the sudden removal of Rijiju out of the law ministry.

Rijiju's controversial opinions

As law minister, Rijiju was most vocal in criticising the collegium system of appointing Supreme Court and high court judges and described it as being “alien” to the Constitution. His recent remarks on some retired judges being part of an anti-India gang too had evoked strong reactions.

On this backdrop, Raut alleged that Rijiju tried to meddle in the judiciary’s functioning and even insulted Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and many others.

“The entire judicial system was against the minister and the government had to take note. This is a victory of the judicial system,” the Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson claimed.

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto claimed Rijiju was trying to be above the law and his duty.

This should be an example for all Union ministers doing the same, he said.

The Central Government must set the same benchmark for under-performing ministers also, especially those not talking about issues pertaining to women and children, Crasto said.

