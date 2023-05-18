Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Ram Meghwal made the new Union Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju moved to Earth Sciences Ministry

In a surprise cabinet reshuffle on Thursday, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal became the new Union Law Minister. He replaced Kiren Rijiju who has been moved to Earth Sciences Ministry. Union Minister Jitendra Singh was holding charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

President Droupadi Murmu, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has reallocated portfolios among ministers in the Union Council of Ministers, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has been pleased to direct the following reallocation of portfolios among Ministers in the Union Council of Members, read a press communication piece shared by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"The portfolio of Ministry of Earth Science be assigned to Shri Kiren Rijiju. Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, MoS be assigned the independent charge as MoS in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Shri Kiren Rijuju," the document added.

About Arjun Ram Meghwal & Kiren Rijiju

Arjun Ram Meghwal earlier served as the Minister of State for Culture of India. In the earlier Modi government, the BJP leader Meghwal was the Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. He was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009 representing the Bikaner constituency, Rajasthan. He was awarded the Best Parliamentarian in 2013.

Kiren Rijiju was elected in 2019 by highest ever record margin and was later given charge as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth & Sports. He also was Minister of State for Ministry of Minority Affairs. He was inducted into Modi Cabinet 2.0 in July, 2021 overhaul as Minister of Law and Justice.