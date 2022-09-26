Mumbai: RFP constable saves woman who fell deboarding local at Andheri station; watch video

Photo: Screen grab

A Railway Protection Force (RFP) attached to Andheri station of the Western Railway saved the life of a woman who slipped and fell while trying to deboard a local train.

The head constable, identified as Munishankar Mishra, was on the course of platform round when he observed a woman falling off a local train at Andheri station, and he immediately came into action and rescued the woman passenger in a nick of time as the train began moving.

The chilling incident was caught on the CCTV of Andheri station platform number 7, where the woman fell while deboarding the Churchgate board fast local. The incident took place at around 9 pm on Friday (Sept 23).

The woman was later taken to the station master's office by the constable where she identified herself as Joshna Barney. She thanked the RFP Andheri staff for saving her life but denied going to the hospital.