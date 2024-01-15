Mumbai Residents Rally Against BMC's Controversial Mahalaxmi Racecourse Land Takeover Proposal

Mahalaxmi Racecourse | File

The campaign against the state government/BMC's proposal to take away a large chunk of land from the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) is gaining momentum, with many citizens opposing the "destruction" of the sprawling racecourse at Mahalaxmi.

A Change.org campaign started by concerned citizen Tanuj Bhatia on January 13 has garnered as many as 18,894 signatures, with over 6,000 persons signing on Monday alone. Several thousand more are expected to join the campaign as news of the BMC's controversial proposal spreads among the people. The Change.org petition is addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

The petition points out that the racecourse, a Grade II-B heritage site, has been in existence for over 140 years. It comprises an open space of around 230 acres of natural terrain. The only structures within this open space are stables for horses, stands to view the races, and some offices of RWITC, all of which are ancillary and necessary for horse racing.

The racecourse is not only an open space but is also a green space with hundreds of old trees. It is frequented by thousands of citizens daily for walking, jogging, yoga, football, cricket, horse riding, or just to relax and sit on the grass. Children and dogs are brought here to play and enjoy the fresh air and greenery. It is the main, if not the only, green lung of Mumbai, and its importance to the lives of Mumbaikars cannot be undermined. It is the lifeline of Mumbaikars.

The latest proposal envisages the following:

- To develop a theme park in the racecourse, including hotels, restaurants, amusement parks, and other entertainment places, restricting citizens' access to the racecourse.

- To construct multi-storied residential and commercial buildings and complexes by following the slum rehabilitation route, allowing developers to build inside the racecourse.

- To give a donation of nearly Rs. 100 Crores to RWITC to build an exclusive modern clubhouse and stables for itself, using public funds to finance a private club.

- Building an exclusive modern clubhouse means that a large part of the racecourse will become a full-fledged club only for the members of RWITC, resulting in further deprivation of open space to the public.

- To change the present reservation of the racecourse as a Recreation Ground (RG) to achieve the above.

- To divide the racecourse between the State Government/MCGM and RWITC, controlling access to the racecourse.

- Although the plan designates certain areas as a public garden/theme park, hotels, restaurants, towers, residential, and commercial complexes will be built there.

- There will be large-scale concretisation of the ground, presently permeable, consisting of mud or grass, resulting in the deprivation of open space and green lung for Mumbaikars.

"Is this not clearly environmentally unfriendly? Is this not the destruction of the only open space and green lung in the city of Mumbai? Is this not a deprivation of the citizen’s right to breathe fresh air and to enjoy an open recreational space? Will this not change the city forever?" the petition asks pointedly. "The answer to all the above questions is an emphatic 'yes.' We do not need any of this in the racecourse. The racecourse must be left as it is, and efforts should be taken to make it even more open than it is now. The proposal is clearly against the interest of Mumbai and public interest. The preservation of the racecourse as it is is of utmost importance given that the AQI of the city exceeds 320 and is already causing respiratory issues."

The petitioner continued, "We citizens, therefore, humbly urge you, the highest functionaries and custodians of the country and the state, to urgently intervene and put a stop to the proposal/plan and save the city of Mumbai and its residents."

Even as municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal is planning to attend an open house at the RWITC to "clear" members' doubts about the controversial proposal, many members are totally upset that the managing committee is not standing up to the authorities.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to file a PIL in Bombay High Court against the highly vexed issue.