Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray Accuses Shinde Government & Racecourse Officials Of Plotting Land Grab At Mahalaxmi Racecourse

UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray | PTI

Mumbai: After alleging that the state government is colluding with a private builder to develop the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in a way beneficial to him, Aaditya Thackeray on Friday accused the ruling dispensation and some of the Racecourse management officials of trying to “grab” the 226-acre plot. The Worli MLA dared that he will not let them place a single brick on this open space.

'Secret meeting' between BMC administrator & RWITC

Last week, he claimed that a builder close to the government is trying to forcibly get the development project. Taking forward his serious allegation, he said that a “secret meeting” was held between the BMC administrator and four top officials of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's official residence 'Varsha' on December 6, 2023. These senior officials have agreed to the virtual sale and land grab of the 226-acre open space, averred Thackeray.

He further said that he came to know that the RWITC will take 91 acres on a lease of 30 years. The BMC will take over the rest of the plot and spend approx Rs100 crore on rebuilding stables. The development has been planned with the aim to woo other horse owners to agree to the proposal (of letting a private builder develop the racecourse), he underlined. Two-three top RWITC officials have asked the BMC administrator to give a 'rosy' presentation to their peers during the annual general meeting to influence their decisions, said Thackeray.

'Are RWITC members aware of the government's land grab proposal?'

He questioned why Rs 100 crore from taxpayers’ money be used for the project aimed at benefitting a private builder. “Are all RWITC members aware of the government's land grab proposal? Have they authorised the top officials, who were part of the secret meeting, for such blatant sale of Worli racecourse/open space of Mumbai,” he asked. With regards to the lease of the plot, Thackeray suggested that it should be reserved as an urban forest/ playground if the RWITC is okay with that.

“Few individuals cannot give away Mumbai's land to the builder and contractor sarkar. We, Mumbaikars, will fight this out at every level and not let this land grab happen,” vowed Thackeray.