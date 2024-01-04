 Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray Pens Open Letter To Citizens Slamming The Shinde-Fadnavis Government
In the letter to the people of Maharashtra, he said the “attack on the foundation of democracy and Constitution” is for everyone to witness.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 01:13 AM IST
Aditya Thackeray | File pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has written an open letter to citizens of Maharashtra, urging to shun the Shinde-Fadnavis government, calling it a “builder-contractor administration”. He has alleged that the MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction have been rewarded for breaking laws.

In the letter to the people of Maharashtra, he said the “attack on the foundation of democracy and Constitution” is for everyone to witness. Appealing to bring back a fully functional democracy, he said, “A bunch of turncoats of his party converted the peaceful and progressive state into an illegal regime run by a few builders and contractors”.

“Our cities are facing ruin, in the face of absolute corrupt administrations being run by a few chosen officers. Scams of roads, development plans, gardens being swallowed and even street furniture and sanitary pads being subject to corruption… this is only the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

Aditya Thackeray highlights plight of rural areas

Thackeray added, “The rural distress is on a record high. It is truly appalling to see how the farmers aren’t being even helped with the basic compensation for constant climate disasters they face.”

He has alleged that even as cities are being looted and the rural areas aren’t getting any help, criminals have been on the loose. “The son of an MLA was caught on CCTV when he abducted a builder. Another MLA was seen in a video footage dangling a gun during Ganpati procession and fired in the air… but no legal action has been taken against them. Instead an MLA has been made chairman of the Siddhivinayak Trust. Is this the Hindutva that we can accept?”

Thackeray slams the Shinde-led government

Thackeray said, “To hide all these core issues, this regime has kept us busy with a record high number of communal riots, caste wars, civil unrest and TV debates. We are kept busy with festivals and events so that we can ignore inflation, corruption, unemployment and other issues.”

“Are you comfortable raising your children, or being yourself, knowing that our state is run by treacherous turncoats who sold themselves for their greed and will sell your future too?” Thackeray has asked the people.

