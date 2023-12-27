Big Claim By Aditya Thackeray: Says 'Eknath Shinde-BJP Dispensation Has Discriminatory Policies for Maharashtra'

Aditya Thackeray | File pic

Mumbai: Reiterating his accusation that the Eknath Shinde-BJP dispensation has discriminatory policies for the state, Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday questioned why the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) wasn't inaugurated on December 25. Recently, a section of the media reported that the big-ticket project would be thrown open to the public on the said date.

'State Govt waiting for elections'

The Worli MLA further alleged that the VIP's either don't have time for the opening ceremony or the state government wants to inaugurate such works closer to election dates to reap political dividend. He pointed out that the Digha railway station and Uran line are yet to be opened.

In his post, Thackeray said, “The discriminatory treatment we face as a state is tremendous! The MTHL wasn’t even inaugurated yesterday, since the VIPs were busy elsewhere. It has been more than two months that the MTHL has been ready and awaiting inauguration...Why does our state have to tolerate so much discrimination?”

'Surat diamond bourse was shown in a hurry'

Targeting the Centre, he averred that the Surat diamond bourse was shown to the world in a hurry, but the projects in Maharashtra are yet to be dedicated to the public. The regime has nothing to do with infrastructural works in the state, he added.

Dubbing the inaugural delay as an afterthought, Thackeray said that the reason for doing so might be to push more crucial industries to the favourite state. “The citizens suffer due to the absolute hatred the current regimes have for Maharashtra,” he remarked, urging to oust these “anti-Maharashtra forces” in the 2024 polls.