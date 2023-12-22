Mumbai: Shiv Sena Leader Aaditya Thackeray Criticises Chief Minister Shinde Over Alleged Gross Mismanagement & Scams In City

Aaditya Thackeray | PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray launched a frontal attack on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accusing the government of gross mismanagement. In a press conference on Friday, Thackeray criticised the lack of effective governance and alleged large-scale looting at the expense of the state's development. He specifically pointed to a scam exceeding Rs 200 crore in the installation of street furniture in Mumbai, with the BMC allegedly turning a blind eye despite complaints.

Thackeray revealed that he had written to the Lok Ayukta about the street furniture scam, resulting in a notice issued to the BMC. He expressed hope that BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal would personally appear before the Lok Ayukta during the hearing in February. Thackeray also highlighted a scam involving a road concretisation contract worth over Rs 600 crore, which is currently under scrutiny by the Bombay High Court.

Challenging the civic commissioner to demonstrate progress in road concretisation works, Thackeray criticised the delay in the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link's opening, citing the government's wait for a VVIP. He also mentioned delays in inaugurating Digha railway station and the Navi Mumbai metro. Thackeray alleged that Maharashtra had not received any foreign direct investment in over a year.

#WATCH | Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray leaves from the residence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee after meeting West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.



Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi also present. pic.twitter.com/96vV61qAWK — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

Expressing shock at the new regulation regarding the constitution of the Election Commission of India, Thackeray argued that it would be under government control. He condemned the Modi government's response to a security breach in the Lok Sabha, emphasising the undemocratic suspension of MPs instead of addressing the breach.

Regarding the Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya, Thackeray discredited the BJP's claim, attributing it to the Supreme Court's decision rather than the government's efforts. He criticized the omission of Bal Thackeray and senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi, who played crucial roles in the temple agitation. Thackeray asserted that no government permission was needed to visit Ayodhya.