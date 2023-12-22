 Mumbai: Shiv Sena Leader Aaditya Thackeray Criticises Chief Minister Shinde Over Alleged Gross Mismanagement & Scams In City
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Shiv Sena Leader Aaditya Thackeray Criticises Chief Minister Shinde Over Alleged Gross Mismanagement & Scams In City

Mumbai: Shiv Sena Leader Aaditya Thackeray Criticises Chief Minister Shinde Over Alleged Gross Mismanagement & Scams In City

Aaditya Thackeray specifically pointed to a scam exceeding Rs 200 crore in the installation of street furniture in Mumbai, with the BMC allegedly turning a blind eye despite complaints.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Aaditya Thackeray | PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray launched a frontal attack on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accusing the government of gross mismanagement. In a press conference on Friday, Thackeray criticised the lack of effective governance and alleged large-scale looting at the expense of the state's development. He specifically pointed to a scam exceeding Rs 200 crore in the installation of street furniture in Mumbai, with the BMC allegedly turning a blind eye despite complaints.

Thackeray revealed that he had written to the Lok Ayukta about the street furniture scam, resulting in a notice issued to the BMC. He expressed hope that BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal would personally appear before the Lok Ayukta during the hearing in February. Thackeray also highlighted a scam involving a road concretisation contract worth over Rs 600 crore, which is currently under scrutiny by the Bombay High Court.

Challenging the civic commissioner to demonstrate progress in road concretisation works, Thackeray criticised the delay in the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link's opening, citing the government's wait for a VVIP. He also mentioned delays in inaugurating Digha railway station and the Navi Mumbai metro. Thackeray alleged that Maharashtra had not received any foreign direct investment in over a year.

Expressing shock at the new regulation regarding the constitution of the Election Commission of India, Thackeray argued that it would be under government control. He condemned the Modi government's response to a security breach in the Lok Sabha, emphasising the undemocratic suspension of MPs instead of addressing the breach.

Regarding the Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya, Thackeray discredited the BJP's claim, attributing it to the Supreme Court's decision rather than the government's efforts. He criticized the omission of Bal Thackeray and senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi, who played crucial roles in the temple agitation. Thackeray asserted that no government permission was needed to visit Ayodhya.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC Seeks Bids For Solar-Powered CCTV Cameras To Enhance Surveillance At Deonar Landfill

Mumbai: BMC Seeks Bids For Solar-Powered CCTV Cameras To Enhance Surveillance At Deonar Landfill

Mumbai: BMC Slaps ₹1 Lakh Penalty On 2 Project Management Consultants Over Delayed Slum Toilet...

Mumbai: BMC Slaps ₹1 Lakh Penalty On 2 Project Management Consultants Over Delayed Slum Toilet...

Indian Railways To Introduce Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat Express; Check Details

Indian Railways To Introduce Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat Express; Check Details

Mumbai News: ATS Arrests 3 Bangladeshi Citizens In Two Days

Mumbai News: ATS Arrests 3 Bangladeshi Citizens In Two Days

Bombay HC Rejects Pre-Arrest Bail Plea Of IAS Officer Accused Of Duping Investors Of Over ₹5 Crore

Bombay HC Rejects Pre-Arrest Bail Plea Of IAS Officer Accused Of Duping Investors Of Over ₹5 Crore