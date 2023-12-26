'Discriminatory Treatment': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Maharashtra Government For Delayed Inauguration Of Mumbai's Infrastructure Projects

FPJ

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT leader and former environment minister Aaditya Thackeray criticised the Maharashtra government for not inaugurating various infrastructure projects in the city on December 25 as promised.

Aaditya said that either the VIPs did not have time for the inauguration or the state government wanted to inaugurate closer to election dates. Projects such as Maharashtra Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), Digha railway station and Digha railway station await inauguration. The government had declared that these projects would be inaugurated on December 25.

'Discriminatory treatment'

In his tweet, Aaditya said, "The discriminatory treatment we face as a state is tremendous! The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) wasn’t even inaugurated yesterday, since the VIPs were busy elsewhere. It has been over two months that the MTHL has been ready and awaiting inauguration... it would have been inaugurated on 25th December. Now it isn’t inaugurated. Why does our state have to tolerate so much discrimination?"

'Pushing crucial industries to favourite state'

Aaditya also stated that Surat Diamond Bourse was shown to the world in a hurry, but in Maharashtra, MTHL, Digha and Uran lines are awaited inauguration. These are just a few of the infrastructural works that this regime has nothing to do with... The delay is either because they want to inaugurate closer to election dates, or the VIPs don’t have time for Maharashtra.

Moreover, he alleged that delay is happening may be to push more crucial industries to their "favourite state" before Maharashtra can have its infrastructure used by its citizens. Whatever it is, the citizens suffer due to the absolute hatred the current regimes have for Maharashtra. Aaditya appealed that 2024 is the year we decide through our elections, whether we want these anti Maharashtra forces to decide the future of our state, or do we decide our future.