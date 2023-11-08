Mumbai News: BMC Employees Finally Granted Diwali Bonus, Aditya Thackeray Criticises Delay | File Photo

Mumbai: BMC employees were finally granted a Diwali bonus of ₹26,000 on Wednesday evening. Last year, employees received a bonus of ₹22,500 during Diwali. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting with representatives from all workers' and staff organisations of BMC at his 'Varsha' residence, following which he promptly announced the bonus for the employees.

Meanwhile, former cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray criticised the government for not announcing the bonus earlier. In a tweet on Wednesday, he said, "For the first time in decades, the staff of BMC and BEST haven't received their Diwali Bonus. Will the khoke sarkar, which runs BMC directly from the CMO (in the absence of elected officials), provide the Diwali bonus or not? If yes, when? After Diwali is over?"