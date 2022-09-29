e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: CM Eknath Shinde announces Diwali bonus for BMC, BEST employees

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 09:45 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde announces Diwali bonus for BMC, BEST employees | Twitter/@mieknathshinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced today that employees of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and BEST will be given 22,5000 Diwali Bonus.

The BMC health workers will receive one month's salary as Diwali bonus. Due to this decision, 93 thousand employees of Mumbai Municipal Corporation and 29 thousand employees of BEST, along with teachers, health workers will get Diwali bonus.

article-image

