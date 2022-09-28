BMC to appoint consultant to study feasibility of treating the wastewater and reusing | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has floated a tender to appoint a consultant to study feasibility of treating the effluent to achieve potable water quality and reuse it.

The BMC has floated a tender on Wednesday to invite the consultants for waste water treatment plant at Versova, Bhandup, Dharavi and Ghatkopar. The study will focus on how the treated water at these plants can be used for potable or non-potable purposes.

The BMC has undertaken an ambitious project of the construction and upgradation of seven sewerage treatment plants (STPs) at Worli, Bandra, Dharavi, Versova, Malad, Ghatkopar and Bhandup to treat 2,464 million liters of sewage daily under the Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project-II (MSDP).

In addition to this, a pilot project is set up for advanced treatment of wastewater received from the Colaba tertiary sewage treatment facility. The plant will come up at the Colaba wastewater treatment facility.

At present, the sewage plant at Colaba treats wastewater to the required standards before allowing the water to be released into the nearest water source. The remaining sewage plants have been pumping out more than 1800 million litres of wastewater per day into the rivers, creeks, or the sea after primary treatment.

Accordingly, the BMC is now planning further to set up a similar plant at its other four STPs in Versova, Bhandup, Dharavi and Ghatkopar. Vasant Gaikwad.

The chief engineer of BMC's water supply project said, " Presently the primary treated water is released in the sea. We are upgrading the seven STPs that will be ready in the next two to three years.

So we are appointing a consultant who will study if after the advanced treatment the water can be used for potable purposes. The quantity of water that can be treated and reused. Is it possible to provide the water through an existing network or a separate pipeline is required? The report submitted by the consultant will decide our further action".

The city requires 4,500 million litres of water daily while the BMC provides 3,850 million litres. Out of it daily 900 million litres of water is loss in leakages and theft. Almost 60 % of water is used for non-potable purposes such as gardening, washing clothes etc.

So to bridge a gap the BMC had plans to make the treated water available for non-potable purposes. " The consultant will also have to study for social awareness to accept the treated water for potable purposes. The study is expected to be completed in six months' time and the estimated cost is Rs. 2 crores," said a senior civic official.

BMC to upgrade seven sewerage treatment plant

BMC daily supplies 3,850 million litres of water to the city, while 2,464 wastewater is treated and released in the sea every day.

The BMC has undertaken an ambitious project of upgradation of its seven sewerage treatment plants - Rs. 26,000 crores. Which includes 500 MLD for Worli, 360 MLD for Bandra, 454 MLD for Malad, 337 MLD for Ghatkopar, 418 MLD for Dharavi, 215 MLD for Bhandup and 180 MLD for Versova.

