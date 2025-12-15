Mumbai: Residents Oppose Relocation Of Postal Services From Colaba Post Office To GPO

Colaba Post Office | Facebook

Mumbai, December 15: Residents have expressed strong opposition to the relocation of postal services from Colaba to the Mumbai General Post Office (GPO). Locals say the decision was taken without prior notice or public consultation, leading to widespread inconvenience and concern.

According to residents, the move would directly affect people living in Colaba as well as personnel from the Western Defence Command based at Navy Nagar, where officers and their families rely heavily on postal services for official and personal communication.

Many central and state government departments in the area also depend on postmen for the delivery of important financial and official documents.

Senior citizens, elderly residents and economically weaker sections are among those expected to be hit the hardest. Several financial and welfare-related services are operated through the postal department and residents say easy and timely access is essential for these groups.

Locals have also pointed out that travelling from Colaba to the Mumbai GPO would be time-consuming and expensive. They fear this could force people and offices to shift to private courier services if the postal department is unable to meet their needs.

The Colaba Post Office also serves major offices at the World Trade Centre and consulates located in Cuffe Parade. Residents argue that shifting services could disrupt postal operations for these institutions.

Adding to the concerns, residents noted that a significant amount of public money was recently spent on renovating the Colaba Post Office. They say relocating services after the renovation would result in wasted expenditure and go against the postal department's service-oriented mandate.

Residents are urging authorities to reconsider the proposal and hold consultations before taking any final decision.