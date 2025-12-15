 Mumbai: Residents Oppose Relocation Of Postal Services From Colaba Post Office To GPO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Residents Oppose Relocation Of Postal Services From Colaba Post Office To GPO

Mumbai: Residents Oppose Relocation Of Postal Services From Colaba Post Office To GPO

According to residents, the move would directly affect people living in Colaba as well as personnel from the Western Defence Command based at Navy Nagar, where officers and their families rely heavily on postal services for official and personal communication.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
Colaba Post Office | Facebook

Mumbai, December 15: Residents have expressed strong opposition to the relocation of postal services from Colaba to the Mumbai General Post Office (GPO). Locals say the decision was taken without prior notice or public consultation, leading to widespread inconvenience and concern.

According to residents, the move would directly affect people living in Colaba as well as personnel from the Western Defence Command based at Navy Nagar, where officers and their families rely heavily on postal services for official and personal communication.

Many central and state government departments in the area also depend on postmen for the delivery of important financial and official documents.

Senior citizens, elderly residents and economically weaker sections are among those expected to be hit the hardest. Several financial and welfare-related services are operated through the postal department and residents say easy and timely access is essential for these groups.

FPJ Shorts
Environmental Groups Warn Of Irreversible Damage To Kharghar Hills Amid Rapid Development Threats
Environmental Groups Warn Of Irreversible Damage To Kharghar Hills Amid Rapid Development Threats
Maharashtra Housing Department Directs SRA To Fast-Track Slum Projects For Senior Citizens
Maharashtra Housing Department Directs SRA To Fast-Track Slum Projects For Senior Citizens
Rob Reiner & Michele Singer's Son Nick Reiner Arrested In Parents' Death Case: Reports
Rob Reiner & Michele Singer's Son Nick Reiner Arrested In Parents' Death Case: Reports
Mumbai Police Reunite Intellectually Disabled Man, Nephew Of Gujarat Ex-MLA, Missing Since 2014
Mumbai Police Reunite Intellectually Disabled Man, Nephew Of Gujarat Ex-MLA, Missing Since 2014

Locals have also pointed out that travelling from Colaba to the Mumbai GPO would be time-consuming and expensive. They fear this could force people and offices to shift to private courier services if the postal department is unable to meet their needs.

The Colaba Post Office also serves major offices at the World Trade Centre and consulates located in Cuffe Parade. Residents argue that shifting services could disrupt postal operations for these institutions.

Read Also
Mumbai: Colaba Residents Give BMC One-Week Ultimatum To Clear Hawkers From Causeway, Warn Of Protest...
article-image

Adding to the concerns, residents noted that a significant amount of public money was recently spent on renovating the Colaba Post Office. They say relocating services after the renovation would result in wasted expenditure and go against the postal department's service-oriented mandate.

Residents are urging authorities to reconsider the proposal and hold consultations before taking any final decision.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Housing Department Directs SRA To Fast-Track Slum Projects For Senior Citizens

Maharashtra Housing Department Directs SRA To Fast-Track Slum Projects For Senior Citizens

Mumbai Police Reunite Intellectually Disabled Man, Nephew Of Gujarat Ex-MLA, Missing Since 2014

Mumbai Police Reunite Intellectually Disabled Man, Nephew Of Gujarat Ex-MLA, Missing Since 2014

NMMC Awards ₹260 Cr Contract To Vascon Engineers For 100-Bed Super Specialty Hospital In...

NMMC Awards ₹260 Cr Contract To Vascon Engineers For 100-Bed Super Specialty Hospital In...

Kalyan Molestation Case Puts App-Based Bike Taxis Under Govt Lens; Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik...

Kalyan Molestation Case Puts App-Based Bike Taxis Under Govt Lens; Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik...

VIDEO: Man Attempts Self-Immolation Outside Bombay High Court Over Legal Dispute

VIDEO: Man Attempts Self-Immolation Outside Bombay High Court Over Legal Dispute