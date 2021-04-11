Mumbai reports 9,989 new COVID-19 cases; death toll crosses 12,000-mark

Mumbai on Sunday reported a surge in COVID-19 cases with 9,989 fresh cases.
As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 58 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,017. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 5,20,214 COVID-19 cases.
In Mumbai, as of now, there are 92,46 active patients. On Sunday, 8,554 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,14,641. The city's recovery rate is now at 79%.
The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 35 days.
While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Sunday tested 52,159 people.
