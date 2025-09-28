Crimes Against Women In Mumbai Rise Nearly By 12% In 2025, Raising Alarms Over Safety

Representative Image | Pixabay

Mumbai’s long-standing slogan of being a “Safe City” is increasingly under question as ground realities paint a starkly different picture. According to the latest data released by the Mumbai Police, crimes against women have risen by nearly 12% in the first seven months of 2025, raising fresh concerns over women’s safety.

Sharp Rise in Rape, Kidnapping, and Molestation Cases

Police reports reveal that 353 rape cases have been registered this year compared to 317 last year, marking an 11% increase. Investigations in 346 of these cases have already been completed, reflecting police efficiency, but the rise in numbers remains alarming.

Kidnapping cases involving women have surged to 822 from 697 last year, reflecting an 18% spike. Molestation cases have also climbed to 515, up from 384 in 2024, underscoring growing threats to women in public spaces.

Persistent Challenges: POCSO, Harassment, and Domestic Abuse

Cases registered under the POCSO Act continue to remain at worrying levels. Cases of abetment to suicide and marital cruelty stood at 271, slightly lower than 289 last year, but still a matter of concern. In addition, 268 separate cases of mental harassment were reported, showing a rise compared to the previous year.

Acid Attacks and Dowry Deaths Continue

Disturbingly, the city has also seen five acid attack cases and five dowry deaths so far this year. Though these figures remain consistent with previous years, they highlight the persistence of grave social evils that remain unaddressed.

Overall Surge Despite Strong Police Response

In total, 3,920 cases of crimes against women were recorded till July 2025, compared to 3,500 cases during the same period in 2024. While the police have completed investigations in nearly 94% of the cases, the overall surge indicates that enforcement alone is not enough to curb the crisis.

A Social and Administrative Challenge

The steady rise in crimes against women in a metropolitan city like Mumbai is both a social and administrative challenge. While the police deserve credit for their swift investigations, the larger issue of society’s mindset towards women’s safety continues to remain unaddressed. Experts emphasize that it is time for the government, police, and civil society to work together to implement stronger, more effective, and sensitive policies to ensure women’s safety in Mumbai.