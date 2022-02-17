e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 07:11 PM IST

Mumbai reports 259 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate stands at 98%; no deaths in city for third day in a row

FPJ Web Desk
ANI Photo

ANI Photo

Mumbai today reported 259 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,54,991 the civic body bulletin showed.

The city reported zero deaths for third day in a row, currently the death count stands at 16,685 in the city.

A total of 426 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. Oveall recovery rate stands at 98%. Doubling rate of the patients has gone down to 2,407 days, whereas growth rate also went down to 0.03%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

There are 1,945 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

Check the other numbers here:

