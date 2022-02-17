Mumbai reports 259 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate stands at 98%; no deaths in city for third day in a row

Mumbai today reported 259 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,54,991 the civic body bulletin showed.

The city reported zero deaths for third day in a row, currently the death count stands at 16,685 in the city.

A total of 426 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. Oveall recovery rate stands at 98%. Doubling rate of the patients has gone down to 2,407 days, whereas growth rate also went down to 0.03%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

There are 1,945 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

Check the other numbers here:

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 07:11 PM IST