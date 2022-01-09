Mumbai reports 19,474 new COVID-19 cases, slightly lower than yesterday; 82% of patients asymptomatic

Mumbai on Sunday, January 9, reported 19,474 new COVID-19 cases which are slightly lower than yesterday. However, 82 percent of patients are asymptomatic. With today's cases, the tally reached 9,14,572.

8,063 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 7,78,119. Now, there are 1,17,437 active cases in the city.

City recorded 7 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday which pushed its fatality count to 16,406 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Sunday, 68,249 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 142,03,805 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 41 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 1.66 percent.

There are total 17 containment zones in the city and 123 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 85 percent.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 07:59 PM IST