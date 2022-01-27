Mumbai reports 1,384 new COVID-19 cases; 12 deaths

The new Coronavirus tally of Mumbai has dropped significantly as the city reported 1,384 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths.

Meanwhile, the active cases are at 18,040 and the positivity is at 3.2 pecent.

The death tally in the city has reached 16,581, while the COVID-19 caseload is at 1,041,747.

Check the other numbers here:

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 06:58 PM IST