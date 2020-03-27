Mumbai: Renewable Energy project promoters to be given extension for completion

Mumbai: In a major relief to the renewable energy (RE) project promoters, the centre has announced that the projects under implementation will be given extension considering period of lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak and the time required for the remobilisation of its work force.

This is crucial as the government has set an ambitious target of a renewable energy capacity addition of 1.78 lakh mw by 2022 and the projects are under various stages of implementation.

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Secretary Anand Kumar in a tweet said, "All renewable energy projects under implementation will be given extension of time considering period of lock down and time required for remobilisation of work force.’’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that it was "very necessary to break the chain of coronavirus."