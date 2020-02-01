Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman proposes Rs 22,000 cr outlay for power, renewable energy sector in FY21

She was of the view that taking electricity to all households was the major success of the government.

She was referring to Saubhagya scheme under which 2.66 crore families were provided electricity connection. At present, except some households in difficult areas and Maoist-hit districts, power connection has been provided to all willing households.

The minister also proposed to provide Rs 4,400 crore for a programme to ensure cleaner air in cities with population of over one million by measures such as shutting down older thermal power plants.

She told the House that the land of the shut down thermal power plants can be used for alternate purposes.

She also said the environment ministry would notify parameters for providing benefits to states opting for the scheme.

All those thermal power plants whose emissions are more than pre-set level can be closed down by states.

She also talked about the stress of discoms but did not specifically mention about any new or revised scheme for revival of debt-laded power distribution utilities in the country.

Earlier this week, Power Minister R K Singh said an improved version of UDAY, meant for revival of discoms and ensuring 24X7 power, may be announced in Union Budget for 2020-21.