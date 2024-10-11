 Mumbai: Relief For 132 EWS Homebuyers As MHADA Blocks Extra Development Fees By Thane Developer
This directive offers major relief to the successful beneficiaries of the 2023 lottery, enabling them to purchase affordable housing without any unexpected financial burden.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
MHADA | File Photo

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has instructed a Thane-based developer to stop charging additional development fees from 132 flat winners under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category of the Konkan Board’s Dhokali (Thane) housing lottery. The developer has been directed to charge only the advertised flat prices, along with any permissible government fees.

article-image

Officials On The Importance Of Adhering To The Guidelines

During a recent joint meeting with eligible flat winners, MHADA officials, and the developer's representatives, the Vice president and CEO of MHADA, Anjeev Jaiswal emphasized the importance of adhering to the guidelines laid out under the 20% All-Inclusive Scheme of the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR-2020).

Under this scheme, MHADA advertises flats that are priced by incorporating a 25% additional construction cost. The remaining amount, excluding administrative fees, is to be paid by the

beneficiaries directly to the developer. Therefore, the developer’s attempt to impose extra charges on the beneficiaries was deemed unacceptable.

