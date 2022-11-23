Mumbai: Regular traffic jam making citizens opt for trains

Traffic jam (File) | B L Soni

Mumbai: The congested roads and mismanaged traffic in the city are causing several commuters who are bound to travel via roads to opt for trains instead.

Rajashekhar Verma, 43, who has been travelling from Goregaon to Andheri via road for the past 23 years, is now taking the train to reach his workplace and back home. “I have to reach Goregaon station before 8am to catch the 8.04am Churchgate fast AC local. It's not easy to follow such a tight schedule after having my own routine for so many years,” he said, adding that bad traffic is the only reason he changed his regular mode of commute.

There are several commuters like Mr Verma who are now trying to cut down on road travel and prefer trains which also help save their time and cost of fuel.

Another Goregaon-based commuter said, “The train, of course, is the first option to reach anywhere on time. But that was when I was young. Now, the car has become a convenient option. However, given the daily (traffic) jams, and after a waiting time of more than two hours each day, I decided to go the old way. I reach on time, without any stress and in a much more reasonable amount with the monthly pass.” Now he has also suggested the same to his colleagues and neighbours.

According to Jogeshwari resident Anish Agarkar, it is a horrible experience travelling via the Western Express Highway (WEH). “To reach anywhere on time, one will have to leave at least 3 hours prior. Once it took us 2.5 hours to reach Santacruz (from Goregaon). After raising such issues several times, I think now people have given up and are finding their own solutions.”

VOICES

The only problem with trains is the evening rush hours, especially when boarding a train from Andheri or Bandra. For an old man like me, it gets risky. Even the first-class section is crowded

– Rajashekhar Verma, Goregaon-based commuter