e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: CJ Dipankar Datta recuses himself from hearing PIL asking investigation of disproportionate assets of Uddhav Thackeray and family

Mumbai: CJ Dipankar Datta recuses himself from hearing PIL asking investigation of disproportionate assets of Uddhav Thackeray and family

The PIL will be placed before another bench for hearing.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: CJ Dipankar Datta recuses himself from hearing PIL asking investigation of disproportionate assets of Uddhav Thackeray and family | PTI
Follow us on

Mumbai: Chief Justice Dipankar Datta of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday recused himself from hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the “disproportionate” assets of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family.

The PIL has been initiated by Dadar resident Gouri Bhide, 38, whose family was in the publishing business like the Thackerays, who publish Marmik magazine and the daily Saamna.

The plea was listed for hearing before a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja when CJ Datta asked Bhide whether a should be appointed from the legal aid panel to argue on her behalf since several legal aspects are involved.

she had refused to get a lawyer appointed

Bhide agreed. On an earlier occasion, she had refused to get a lawyer appointed saying that she would argue the case herself.

However, after examining a report submitted by the high court registrar regarding the clearance to be given to Bhide to appear in person, CJ Datta recused himself.

The PIL will be placed before another bench

The PIL will be placed before another bench for hearing.

Bhide claims to have been inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anti-corruption motto ‘Na khaunga na khane dunga’ and thought of helping the (Central) Government in unearthing more unaccounted wealth.

According to her plea, although Mr Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and their son Aaditya have never disclosed any service, profession, or business as their official sources of income, they have properties worth crores in Mumbai and Raigad districts.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Petition filed in Bombay HC seeks FIR under sedition against Raj Thackeray
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Shiv Sena UBT leader Anil Parab to file complaint & petition against Kirit Somaiya for defaming his...

Shiv Sena UBT leader Anil Parab to file complaint & petition against Kirit Somaiya for defaming his...

Quarterly syllabus, books attached with writing pages: Maharashtra Govt to adopt Kerala model in...

Quarterly syllabus, books attached with writing pages: Maharashtra Govt to adopt Kerala model in...

Navi Mumbai: Alert motorman foils woman's attempt to commit suicide on railway track

Navi Mumbai: Alert motorman foils woman's attempt to commit suicide on railway track

Mumbai: UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray to visit Bihar, meet RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav

Mumbai: UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray to visit Bihar, meet RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav

BJP alleges Bharat Jodo Yatra stage-managed; actors paid to walk with Rahul Gandhi; Congress says...

BJP alleges Bharat Jodo Yatra stage-managed; actors paid to walk with Rahul Gandhi; Congress says...