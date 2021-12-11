Mumbai records zero COVID-19 deaths, for second time since beginning of pandemic

Mumbai reported zero deaths for the second time due to coronavirus on Saturday, December 11. The city first recorded no deaths on October 17 for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.



City recorded 256 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 7,65,110.



221 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Saturday, December 11, taking the recovery count to 7,44,370. Now, there are 1808 active cases in the city.

On Saturday, 44,380 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 128,45,686 tests have been conducted in the city.





Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 2592 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.03 percent.





There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 11 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has retained at 97 percent.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 07:11 PM IST