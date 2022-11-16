Mumbai records worse AQI than Delhi | File/ Representative Image

A day after settling in the moderate category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 183, the city's air quality shot up to 262 on Tuesday. It was worse than the national capital which, too, breathed 'poor' quality air with an AQI of 209.

Both the cities remained in the 'poor' category until evening, following which Delhi's AQI improved to 'moderate' category, while that of Mumbai continued to remain 'poor'.

Since last week, the city's AQI has been swinging between the moderate and poor categories. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research(SAFAR), the most impacted areas on Tuesday were Malad (AQI 320) Mazagaon (316) and Borivali (303) as they breathed 'very poor' quality air.

Those in the 'poor' category were Chembur (286), Colaba (259), BKC (242), Bhandup (239) and Andheri (228). Meanwhile, Worli and Navi Mumbai remained in the moderate category.

According to SAFAR Project Director Gufran Beig, the reason for Mumbai's bad air quality are the stagnant winds, drop in temperature and dry air which is causing the suspended particulate matter (PM) to remain in the lower level of the atmosphere.

Earlier during the monsoon, the high speed winds would carry these particles away from the city but that phenomenon is not applicable to the current weather conditions.

The SAFAR has predicted 'poor' AQI over Mumbai for the next two days. Other cities like Pune and Ahmedabad remained in the ‘moderate’ category and recorded AQIs of 135 and 168, respectively.