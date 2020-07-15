Mumbai records less than 1000 new cases on Tuesday

Mumbai: The number of new corona cases reported in Mumbai remained just below the 1,000-mark on Tuesday, with 969 new cases and 70 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive count to 95,100, with 5,402 deaths. However, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) added 1,939 cases, almost double that of Mumbai, including 145 deaths.

The previous such instance was on July 7, when 806 cases were reported.

Across the state, there were 6,741 new cases and 213 deaths in the last 24 hours, a slight increase from the previous day. The total progressive count is now 2,67,665, with 10,695 deaths. Meanwhile, 4,500 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,49,007 so far.

Of the 213 deaths, 145 were from the MMR, 32 in Pune, 18 in Nashik division, six in Aurangabad division, five in Latur, three in Kolhapur and two each in Akola and Nagpur.

State officials said, apart from Mumbai’s fatality rate, the situation in the MMR continues to be worrisome, as cases are rising rapidly. The doubling time for most corporations in the MMR is between 15-20 days, which must increase to enable the health infrastructure there to cope.

Civic officials have cautioned citizens who have waded through flooded areas to seek preventive care for leptospirosis within 72 hours. A senior official said, cases of malaria and dengue had nearly halved this June, though the lockdown had a role to play in this. “Now that the monsoon has picked up, we may see a spurt in monsoon ailments in the next few days,” said the official.

Currently, there are 114 laboratories for Covid diagnosis in the state – 64 government and 50 private. Of the 13,72,939 laboratory samples, 2,67,665 had tested positive (19.49%) until Tuesday. Currently, 6,98,854 people are in home quarantine and 42,350 people are in institutional quarantine.

MUMBAI

Cases: 95,100

Deaths: 5,402

Discharged: 66,633

Mortality Rate: 5.68 per cent

Recovery Rate: 70 per cent

MAHARASHTRA

Cases: 2,67,665

Deaths: 10,696

Discharged: 1,49,007

Mortality Rate: 4 per cent

Recovery rate: 55.66 per cent