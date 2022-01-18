Mumbai records first Mucormycosis case amid third wave of COVID-19 ; know more about black fungus

When cases of COVID-19 infections are at oick in India, Mumbai has reported its first fresh case of Mucormycosis or 'black fungus'. A 70-year-old man who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 on January 5 had seen symptoms associated with the Mucormycosis, reported TimesNowNews.

The individual is still hospitalised in Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai Central and is currently undergoing treatment, according to report.

What is Mucormycosis?

A rare fungal infection -- Mucormycosis -- is one of the common post-coronavirus complications which has been observed in patients in Mumbai. According to doctors it causes blindness, organ dysfunction, loss of body tissue and even death, if not treated in time. Doctors had seen many cases of Mucormycosis last year in Mumbai.

Dr Amol Patil, Senior Consultant, ENT & Otorhinolaryngology, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital,in his old interview said that the most devastating after effect of COVID-19 and its medication is the enfeebling of the immune system.

He added, It is not uncommon for the recovered person's body playing host to lethal fungal infections such as Mucormycosis. If left untreated, the infection can be extremely lethal and spread quickly to other parts of the body. Once the critical organs such as the brain or lungs are involved, the patient can even suffer paralysis.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 07:23 PM IST