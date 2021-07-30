Mumbai records 323 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths on July 30

Mumbai reported 323 new COVID-19 cases on July 30, Friday, taking the total tally to 7,34,435.

366 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Friday, taking the recovery count to 7,11,073. Now, there are 5,082 active cases in the city.

City recorded 7 deaths due to coronavirus on Friday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,880 as per data released by the city's civic body.