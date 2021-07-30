Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief sets August 12 deadline to complete work of 200 ICU beds each at Nerul and Airoli hospitals

While making a surprise visit at the ongoing work of ICU beds at two civic hospitals in Nerul and Airoli under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area, civic chief Abhijit Bangar directed to complete the work by August 12. The civic body is setting up 200 ICU beds each at civic hospitals in Nerul and Airoli.

During the second wave of COVID 19, there was an acute shortage of ICU beds in the city and keeping in mind the third wave which is said to be more severe, the civic body is increasing ICU beds in the city.

At the time of visit, City Engineer Dr. Sanjay Desai and Medical Superintendent of Rajmata Jijau Hospital, Airoli, and Dr. Varsha Rathod and Mansaheb Minatai Thackeray Hospital along with medical superintendent of both hospitals were present.

According to civic officials, ICU rooms are being constructed on the fourth and fifth floors of Airoli hospital and on the fifth, sixth and seventh floors of Nerul hospital.

Bangar instructed to complete the ongoing work by August 12 and directed that it is the responsibility of the concerned executive engineers to complete the work on time in coordination with all the three departments--civil, oxygen supply and electrical work. He also directed to work in three shifts round the clock and complete the work.

Bangar also inspected the civic and electrical works and directed to ensure the quality of the materials used in the construction of the facility, especially in the case of electrical wiring. “The setting up of electrical transformers will also be carried out simultaneously to ensure to complete it by August 12,” said a senior official from the Health Department.

“Considering that there was a severe shortage of ICU beds and ventilators in the second wave of COVID, a study of the third wave in other countries, as well as the opinion of health experts, predicted that the third wave would be more severe and affect children. It has also been suggested that the proportion of severity will be higher,” said Bangar.