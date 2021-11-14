Mumbai records 265 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on November 14

Mumbai reported 265 new COVID-19 cases on November 14, Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,59,3593.

259 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 7,37,930. Now, there are 2823 active cases in the city.

City recorded 2 death due to coronavirus on Sunday which pushed its fatality count to 16,292 as per data released by the city's civic body.





On Sunday, 36,888 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 119,04,046 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 2,026 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.03 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 14 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has retained at 97 percent.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 08:50 PM IST