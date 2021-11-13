Mumbai records 247 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths and 331 recoveries on November 13

Mumbai reported 247 new COVID-19 cases on November 13, Saturday, taking the total tally to 7,59,328.

331 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Saturday, taking the recovery count to 7,37,671. Now, there are 2819 active cases in the city.

City recorded 2 death due to coronavirus on Saturday which pushed its fatality count to 16,290 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Saturday, 41,078 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 118,67,158 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 2,104 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.03 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 15 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has retained at 97 percent.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch video: Minor fire incident reported at Mumbai airport

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 06:34 PM IST