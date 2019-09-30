Mumbai: Real Estate Developers' body launch website to economise expenses, improve quality of construction, report

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India-Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (CREDAI-MCHI) has launched a website, through which it will get rid of middlemen and procure construction raw materials and even services for constructing a building directly.

According to DNA, MCHI has made a website listing all such details of the plan for developers. They say this portal will help developers in economising the expenses and improve the quality of construction as they will have goods at competitive prices. The website is named as WeProcure.in'. The website aims to facilitate proper communication and encourage business between developers, allied industry and their procurement teams to benefit from aggregated price discount. Through this website developers can get access to around 14,000 products in 25 broad categories.

Nayan Shah, President, CREDAI- MCHI told DNA, "The developer community due to such initiatives would be able to get the best products and services at a much-discounted rate from their industry partners. The reduction in the cost will be passed on to the final consumers." The CREDAI-MCHI is also planning to organise training programs, conduct study tours and workshops to create awareness of this platform at various forums.