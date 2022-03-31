Mumbai: Rashtriya Bhim Sena chief RR Pandian arrested second time in cheating case; 26 flats, 9 bank accounts seized

Within a month the RCF police in Chembur have arrested Rashtriya Bhim Sena Party Chief RR Pandian and his manager for a second time in another cheating case. Earlier this month he was arrested for cheating under the 'Apna Ghar' scheme, to around 39 investors to the tune of Rs 1.11 crore. The police during the investigation in two cases have seized around 26 flats and 8 bank accounts owned by him.

Balasaheb Ghavate, Senior police inspector, RCF police station confirmed the arrest of Pandian and his accomplice Suresh Rathod, the manager of the Bank. "Both of them were arrested on March 28. They were produced in court and remanded in police custody till April 1," he added, stating they took his custody and remand from Arthur road jail as they were arrested earlier this month.

The police said this time the two were arrested for cheating people on the pretext of giving them loans. Around eight victims were cheated to a tune of Rs 6, 50,700. "The complainant identified as Sanjay Patil, a resident of Panvel claims he got to know about 'The Blue People Co-op credit society bank' through a friend in August 2021.

He approached them in the Sanpada office to secure a loan of Rs 45 lakhs. However, they asked him to get an income tax returns certificate and other documents. Also, asked him to purchase shares from the bank for Rs 2,65, 700, which will be returned back in a year. Further, he was asked to bring 5 guaranters and Rs 1,000 was to be paid for each one. To approve the loan he was asked to meet Suresh Rathod the manager in the head office at Vashi naka in Chembur. Rathod after verifying the documents asked to get two more guarantees. Patil, after realising about the cheating, he asked them to return the cash. He was asked to wait for a day and later threatened to do whatever he wants to do and was asked to leave the office," said a police officer.

The police said the other victims too were cheated with the same modus oparandy. But the amount was different in all the cases. "On the complaint of Patil and other victims, a case was registered at RCF police station on March 11 under section 409, 420, 406 and 34 of the Indian penal code and relevant section of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1999.

The officer further added he had more than 21 cases against him across RCF, Govandi, Nehru Nagar, Chembur, Vashi, Chunabhatti and Mumbai Economic Offence Wing and others.

The RCF police appealed people across the state to approach them if they have been cheated by the accused. The police claim Pandian and Rathod had used different modus operandi to cheat people in different schemes and they themselves were living a lavish life.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 09:34 PM IST