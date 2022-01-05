Mumbai RCF police impose MCOCA against gang operating in Vashi naka, Chembur

The RCF police in Mumbai had imposed the stricken MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) against a gang that is attacking people with knives and firearms in Chembur and Vashi Naka area and has also been involved in anti-social activities in the vicinity.

The police said on December 20, in-between 4:30 pm to 4:45 pm an incident of assault and firing took place near building number 25, new RNA park, Vashi Naka, Chembur.

The victim Ravindra Bhagwan Gaikwad alias 90 Pintya (36) was standing with his friend Abdul Samir when the accused Ajay Marimuthu Poriswami alias Anna alias Chor Anna alias Chembur Anna along with his friend Rahil Jamil Sayed attacked Pintya with a sharp weapon. Later they also fired two rounds from the country-made pistol in an attempt to kill him.

A case was in the matter was registered by the RCF police station under sections 307, 324 and 34 of the Indian penal code and relevant sections of the Arms Act and Maharashtra police Act.

The RCF police during the investigation and checking the record found that Ajay alias Chor Anna is the head of the gang and his associates have around 24 cases registered against them in the past 10 years. They have cases of assault, theft, robbery, housebreaking, keeping illegal firearms, consuming drugs, sexual assault and breaking the extended rules among others.

Accordingly, senior police inspector, RCF, Balasaheb Ghavate seeing the threat of the gang in the locality sent a report of the past record of the gang to the Deputy commissioner of police, Zone 6 on December 28 to take action against them under the MCOCA act.

As per the orders from the superior from Mumbai police, approval to impose the MCOCA act was given on January 3, 2022. Further investigation was handed over to Firoz Bhagwan, assistant commissioner of police, Trombay Division.

The RCF police confirmed the arrest of Ajay alias Chor Anna and Rahil Sayed.

Last year in 2021, the Mumbai police, Zone 6 officials imposed the stricken MCOCA act against five such gangs operating in the area in which around 20 people from different gangs were arrested and were sent to jail. The police are in search to trace the five abscondings.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 08:10 PM IST