Mumbai: Raj Bhavan denies Congress’ charge that Governor BS Koshyari disrespected the martyrs | PTI

The Raj Bhavan on Saturday refuted the state Congress party general secretary Mr Sachin Sawant’s accusation against Governor BS Koshyari that he disrespected the martyrs on the 14th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack.

The Raj Bhavan's denial came after Mr Sawant, uploaded a video of the Governor paying tribute to the martyrs with footwear. ‘’It is a culture of India to keep footwear aside while greeting. Maharashtra has it. It would have been better if the Chief Minister had reminded the culture of Maharashtra while the Governor who has been disrespecting the culture and great men of Maharashtra is also disrespecting the martyrs,’’ Mr Sawant had tweeted.

However, the Raj Bhavan claimed that it was mischievous to say the Governor insulted police martyrs. ‘’Just before the Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari proceeded to lay a wreath at the Police Martyrs' Memorial at CP office in Mumbai earlier today, a senior police official expressly told the Governor that it is not necessary to remove the sandals or shoes at such place. The same thing is followed even at the National War Memorial, which the Hon'ble Governor had visited recently.’’

‘’It is therefore mischievous and malicious to state that the Hon'ble Governor insulted the police martyrs by laying the wreath with sandals on. Even the Chief Secretary and other officials can be seen wearing their shoes while placing wreaths at the Memorial," a statement from Raj Bhavan said.