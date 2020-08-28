Mumbai Rains: Water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 95.19%

With good rainfall in catchment areas, the water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai rose to 95 percent on Friday. The water level in the lakes was 96.43% this time last year.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 13,77,690 million litres of water or 95.19% as recorded on Friday morning, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 96.43% with 13,95,663 million litres, while in 2018 the water stock was 94.89% with 13,73,455 million litres.

At Modak Sagar, 99.99% of water stock is available, Tansa has 99.42%, Middle Vaitarna 94.98%, Upper Vaitarna has 89.32%, Bhatsa 95.14%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.