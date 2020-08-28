Mumbai Rains: Water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 95.19%

With good rainfall in catchment areas, the water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai rose to 95 percent on Friday. The water level in the lakes was 96.43% this time last year.
According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 13,77,690 million litres of water or 95.19% as recorded on Friday morning, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 96.43% with 13,95,663 million litres, while in 2018 the water stock was 94.89% with 13,73,455 million litres.
At Modak Sagar, 99.99% of water stock is available, Tansa has 99.42%, Middle Vaitarna 94.98%, Upper Vaitarna has 89.32%, Bhatsa 95.14%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.
In the last 24 hours, Upper Vaitarna received 21.00mm rainfall, Modak Sagar received 7.00mm rainfall, Tansa received 10.00mm rainfall, Middle Vaitarna received 8.00mm rainfall, Bhatsa received 8.00mm rainfall, Vihar received 9.00mm rainfall, and Tulsi 6.00mm rainfall.
Meanwhile, the BMC officials have said that once the lake level crosses 95 percent they will review the situation and discontinue water cut. The BMC on August 19 had said that it will reduce water cut to 10 per cent from the existing 20 per cent from August 21. The civic body had imposed 20 per cent water cut in Mumbai from August 5.
