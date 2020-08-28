Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts city to receive moderate rainfall till August 31

A high tide of 3.10 metres is expected at 8.23 pm in Mumbai today, predicted Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Also, a Low tide of 2.24 metres also likely to occur at 2.53 pm today. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Colaba has received 6.4 mm of rainfall and Santacruz 5.2 mm in the last 24 hours.

IMD said that Mumbai will likely to receive moderate to intense rainfall in city and suburbs on Friday. IMD Mumbai forecasted that the maximum temperature in city on Friday will be 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 31.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.5°C.