Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts city to receive moderate rainfall till August 31

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Mumbai will witness generally cloudy sky with moderate rainfall till August 31.
IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar has said that Mumbai and surrounding areas received light to moderate rainfall in last 24 hours. Taking to Twitter, Hosalikar wrote: "Mumbai & around recd light/mod RF in last 24 hrs. Latest radar image indicates mod intensity clouds ovr Raigad, Thane side. Mumbai cloudy. As per IMD GFS guidance there could be few hvy spells in Vidarbha & mod to hvy spells in adjoining parts of Marathwada & N Konkan in 24 hrs."
He further added that Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai have been receiving intermittent showers. "N Konkan & adjoining shows some intense clouds. Raigad, Thane & Mumbai Eastern suburbs showing intense development. Last 3 hrs Mumbai, Thane NM areas receiving intermittent showers.Radar images shows mod to intense development over these areas with thundering heard," Hosalikar tweeted.
A high tide of 3.10 metres is expected at 8.23 pm in Mumbai today, predicted Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Also, a Low tide of 2.24 metres also likely to occur at 2.53 pm today. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Colaba has received 6.4 mm of rainfall and Santacruz 5.2 mm in the last 24 hours.
IMD said that Mumbai will likely to receive moderate to intense rainfall in city and suburbs on Friday. IMD Mumbai forecasted that the maximum temperature in city on Friday will be 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 31.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.5°C.
