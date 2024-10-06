 Mumbai Rains: Unexpected Showers Bring Relief For Mumbaikars Hit By October Haze; Watch Video
On Sunday evening, several parts of Mumbai received light rainfall. Some parts of Mumbai also experienced strong winds and dust storm.

article-image
Representational Image | PTI

Mumbai: Unexpected rains brought relief for Mumbaikars hit by an extremely humid Sunday or 'October haze'.

On Sunday evening, several parts of Mumbai received light rainfall. Some parts of Mumbai also experienced strong winds and dust storm.

Netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared videos of the drizzle.

Mumbai rains playing spoil sport for Garba lovers.

"I can’t remember the last time #Mumbai had a cats-and-dogs downpour this late in the season on October 6th! Looks like climate change decided to give us an encore," posted former MP from South Mumbai, Milind Deora.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri during next 3-4 hours. Take precautions while moving out," read IMD statement.

