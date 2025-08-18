Mumbai Rains: Residents Of Matunga In Dark As BEST Power Supply Affected Due To Flooding, Repairs Underway

Mumbai Rains: Residents Of Matunga In Dark As BEST Power Supply Affected Sue To Flooding, Repairs Underway |

Due to intense rainfall on Monday, leading to waterlogging at several areas, has affected the power supply too. Areas like Matunga and Sion are in the dark or several hours. SR Radha, a resident of Matunga said, "There is no electricity supply in the area for last seven hours. We have no idea when the power supply will resume." The electricity supply in Matunga is expected to resume in early hours of Tuesday or in the day.

The effect is seen more in the city area where the Brihanmumbai Municipal Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) provides the power. BEST spokesperson, Dattatray Dagade said, "The power supply is affected in areas where there was severe water logging. Due to flooding at King's Circle, certain areas of Matunga faced power cut on Monday morning, which was resumed in couple of hours. But the power went off again in the evening, for which the repair work is underway."

Motorists also complained of non-operational street lights after the rains lashed the city. On Monday evening, locations like Nariman Point, certain sections of the Eastern Freeway saw defunct street lights.