Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Rainfall Lashes Suburbs Today; Waterlogging Reported In Some Parts

22 July 2023 08:58 AM IST
Waterlogging at Shell Colony and Takkar Bappa Chowk in Chembur has led to the diversion of BEST bus route no. 355,357,360 via Sandu, following the route of bus no. 375.
22 July 2023 08:58 AM IST
22 July 2023 08:58 AM IST
Heavy rains lash northern parts of MMR, visibility depletes in some areas
22 July 2023 08:58 AM IST
Passenger shares visuals of waterlogged Dombivali station following heavy downpour in the area
22 July 2023 08:48 AM IST
Mumbai's suburbs witness heavy rainfall
Mumbai woke up to heavy rains in the morning today in the suburban regions. Waterlogging was reported in low-lying areas such as Kurla, Chembur, Kandivali, etc.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)