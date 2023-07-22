 Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Rainfall Lashes Suburbs Today; Waterlogging Reported In Some Parts
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Rainfall Lashes Suburbs Today; Waterlogging Reported In Some Parts
Live Updates

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Rainfall Lashes Suburbs Today; Waterlogging Reported In Some Parts

Mumbai woke up to heavy rains in the suburban areas. IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert to the city over the weekend.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
22 July 2023 08:58 AM IST

Waterlogging at Shell Colony and Takkar Bappa Chowk in Chembur has led to the diversion of BEST bus route no. 355,357,360 via Sandu, following the route of bus no. 375.

22 July 2023 08:58 AM IST
22 July 2023 08:58 AM IST

Heavy rains lash northern parts of MMR, visibility depletes in some areas

22 July 2023 08:58 AM IST

Passenger shares visuals of waterlogged Dombivali station following heavy downpour in the area

22 July 2023 08:48 AM IST

Mumbai's suburbs witness heavy rainfall

Mumbai woke up to heavy rains in the morning today in the suburban regions. Waterlogging was reported in low-lying areas such as Kurla, Chembur, Kandivali, etc.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Rainfall Lashes Suburbs Today; Waterlogging Reported In Some Parts

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Rainfall Lashes Suburbs Today; Waterlogging Reported In Some Parts

Mumbai: Waterlogging & Traffic Jams Disrupt Local Train, BEST Bus Schedules

Mumbai: Waterlogging & Traffic Jams Disrupt Local Train, BEST Bus Schedules

Mumbai ATS & Sewri Police Bust Illegal Stay Racket; Apprehend 3 Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals with...

Mumbai ATS & Sewri Police Bust Illegal Stay Racket; Apprehend 3 Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals with...

Mumbai News: Major Move By BJP To Woo Slum Voters

Mumbai News: Major Move By BJP To Woo Slum Voters

Mumbai News: 71% Doctors Believe Diabetes Remission Is Possible

Mumbai News: 71% Doctors Believe Diabetes Remission Is Possible