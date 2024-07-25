Mumbai Rains Hit Air Traffic, Air India Offers Refunds

Image for representation | X

Flight operations in Mumbai were affected on Thursday (July 25) due to incessant rains pounding the city and suburbs. The heavy downpour meant that several flights were cancelled and others were diverted. Mumbai City and suburbs saw very heavy rains on Thursday and Wednesday. Some parts of the city (Mulund) saw more than 200 mm rains in 24 hours before 8 am on Thursday.

In the wake of flight disruptions, Air India announced that it would issue full refunds or one-time complimentary rescheduling for flight bookings confirmed on Thursday.

The carrier also asked people to check status of their flights before travelling to the airport. It also shared a link for this purpose.

"Heavy rains in Mumbai are affecting flight operations and resulting in the cancellation and diversion of some of our flights. Air India is offering full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel on July 25, 2024," posted the airline on X.

"Flights to and from Mumbai may be affected due to heavy rains. Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic and waterlogging may delay movement," Air India said earlier in the morning on Thursday.

Life in the country's financial capital was severely affected as trains, roads and air traffic was affected due to heavy downpour.

Local trains on Central, Western as well as Harbour lines were running late and there was waterlogging in many parts.

Andheri Subway was closed earlier in the day after waterlogging. Roads in several low-lying areas were under water.

India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai till 8:30 am on Friday (July 26). A red alert has also been issued for Maharashtra.

Reservoirs overflow

Amid the grim situation, there was good news for Mumbai. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Thursday that four lakes that supply water to Mumbai were overflowing. The BMC has withdrawn water cut which was imposed on June 5. The corporation said that the water cut will be withdrawn on July 29.

