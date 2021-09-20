Mumbai Rains: From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls to airport traffic and local train status - Click here for latest updates

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and suburbs in the last 24 hours. The heavy rains led to traffic jams on Eastern Express Highway.

As per the information shared by KS Hosalikar from IMD, Pune, most of the rainfall came in the early morning hours from 4 am as indicated in radar with some moderate to intense clouds observed over the city and around during the period.

Earlier on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rains in Maharashtra's Vidarbha and the Mumbai region from Monday onward.

On Monday in its 24-hour forecast, IMD had predicted light to moderate spells of rain at isolated places in city and suburbs.

BEST update

DIVERSION: Due to waterlogging at Vandana Talkies, Thane, buses of routes 494 and 499 diverted via Flyover from 6.15 hrs - It has been restored.

Airport update

So far, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has not witnessed diversions and delays and the flight operations are normal.

Local train update

The trains are running smoothly and no update has been issued by Central and Western railway.

"A cyclonic circulation is developing over the Bay of Bengal. As it intensifies further, Maharashtra will get more rains starting September 20," said Dr Shubhangi Bhute, senior scientist at the Regional meteorological centre here.

"The Vidarbha region would receive the showers first. Though it would cover mostly the northern stretch of the state from east to west, there could be very heavy showers at couple of places," she said.

Subsequently, there will be showers over North Maharashtra followed by the coastal districts of Palghar, Thane and Mumbai, she added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 01:14 PM IST