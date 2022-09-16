Mumbai Rains: From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls to airport traffic and local train status- Click here for latest updates (Representative Image) | Photo by Bhushan Koyande

Mumbai woke up to a rainy morning as several areas in the city saw heavy downpour on Friday, September 16. The city has been receiving heavy rainfall overnight. In the last 24 hours, the island city, its eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 37.71 mm, 43.38 mm and 36.88 mm respectively, a civic official said.

The city has been getting heavy spells of rain since Thursday night. But there is no report of major waterlogging anywhere, except a few low-lying areas like Andheri subway, which is shut for traffic due to water accumulation, an official said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall with possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, he said.

BEST bus diversion update:

Buses of route A-383 are diverted between Chembur Station and Chembur naka via RC Chemburkar marg (via A-375)due to drainage cover broken on NG Acharya marg near Sawan Bazaar. As such bus stop of Chembur Station, Fine Arts & Shantibaug will be missed.

Traffic snarl update

The traffic in various parts of Mumbai was hit following the heavy rainfall. Andheri subway was waterlogged in the morning. The subway which was opened for traffic has been closed again.

Andheri market saw 1 feet waterflooding. Traffic congestions have been reported in Borivali due to heavy rains, bad roads.

Traffic in the Mumbai metropolitan region also took a hit. Kopri area in Dombivli and Thane's Ghodbunder road saw slow traffic movement due to heavy rain.

Additionally, traffic on Mumbai-Nashik Highway near Parivar Garden in Shahpur is also witnessing heavy traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high was waterlogged and it slowed traffic in Vasai area.

Train update:

All trains are running routinely on all corridors of Central and Western Railway, said the respective PROs.

