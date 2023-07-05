 Mumbai Rains: Several Vehicles Fall Into Crater After Road Caves In At Chembur, Visuals Surface
With rains increasing in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities, incidents of road caved in are taking place almost every other day.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
An incident of road caved in was reported from near an SRA building in Mumbai's Chembur area on Wednesday (June 5). The visual of the massive road caved in was shared on social media. Though the tweet and reports claimed that 40-50 vehicles were feared trapped in the huge crater, the exact number of vehicles trapped is yet to be confirmed.

With rains increasing in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities, incidents of road caved in incidents are increasing at an alarming rate. In Delhi, a road caved in Janakpuri locality, forming a massive crater in middle of the road. On Tuesday, June 4, a cab driver had a narrow escape after the vehicle was saved from following into the ditch formed due to a road caved in near Balrampur hospital in Lucknow.

